No Rare Earths Deal: U.S. & Ukraine Talks on Hold

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that a rare earths minerals deal with Ukraine is not currently being pursued. Speaking on CBS's 'Face the Nation,' Bessent confirmed that the economic discussions have been paused and are not presently on the negotiating table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 05:30 IST
In a recent interview on CBS's 'Face the Nation,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed the status of economic negotiations between the United States and Ukraine regarding rare earths minerals. Bessent clarified that any potential deal is not currently being explored.

The issue arose during Bessent's televised appearance Sunday, where he was questioned about the possibility of the two nations reaching an agreement on these critical materials often used in various technologies.

Bessent succinctly responded with a decisive 'not at present,' indicating a pause in any such engagements, leaving future discussions open-ended amid ongoing international economic considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

