Tragic Discovery: Philippine Fighter Jet Wreckage Located
Philippine military officials reported the discovery of a missing fighter jet's wreckage and the bodies of two pilots in a mountainous area of southern Bukidnon province. The FA-50 jet lost contact with other aircraft during a combat mission against communist rebels, while the other planes returned safely to Cebu.
On Tuesday, Philippine military officials announced the recovery of a missing fighter jet's wreckage and the remains of its two pilots. The discovery was made in the rugged terrains of a southern mountainous region, where the aircraft was on a mission against communist insurgents.
The FA-50 jet lost communication during its combat mission with other air force aircraft just past midnight. This occurred shortly before the fighter was expected to reach its target area in southern Bukidnon province.
Despite the loss of the FA-50, the other aircraft involved in the mission executed their assault and returned safely to their base in central Cebu province, according to military sources.
