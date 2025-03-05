Tragic Discovery: Philippine Fighter Jet Wreckage Located

On Tuesday, Philippine military officials announced the recovery of a missing fighter jet's wreckage and the remains of its two pilots. The discovery was made in the rugged terrains of a southern mountainous region, where the aircraft was on a mission against communist insurgents.

The FA-50 jet lost communication during its combat mission with other air force aircraft just past midnight. This occurred shortly before the fighter was expected to reach its target area in southern Bukidnon province.

Despite the loss of the FA-50, the other aircraft involved in the mission executed their assault and returned safely to their base in central Cebu province, according to military sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)