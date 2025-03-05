MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Abu Azmi's Remark on Aurangzeb

NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar has expressed strong disapproval of SP MLA Abu Azmi's praise for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, suggesting the comments might serve BJP's agenda. Pawar questioned Azmi's right to reside in India while commending a historical figure.

Pawar voiced his concerns to ANI, stressing the need to take action against individuals like Prashant Koratkar and Rahul Solapurkar. Both figures allegedly made derogatory remarks regarding esteemed leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Pawar criticized Azmi's defense that his statements were based on books, suggesting Azmi was influenced by biased writings. Azmi later recanted, claiming his comments were misrepresented and were not meant to offend anyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)