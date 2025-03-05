Left Menu

MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Abu Azmi's Remark on Aurangzeb

NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar criticized SP MLA Abu Azmi for his remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, questioning Azmi's motives and right to live in India. Pawar demanded action against individuals making derogatory comments about historical figures and urged the government to act before allowing them to view certain films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:29 IST
MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Abu Azmi's Remark on Aurangzeb
NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar has expressed strong disapproval of SP MLA Abu Azmi's praise for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, suggesting the comments might serve BJP's agenda. Pawar questioned Azmi's right to reside in India while commending a historical figure.

Pawar voiced his concerns to ANI, stressing the need to take action against individuals like Prashant Koratkar and Rahul Solapurkar. Both figures allegedly made derogatory remarks regarding esteemed leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Pawar criticized Azmi's defense that his statements were based on books, suggesting Azmi was influenced by biased writings. Azmi later recanted, claiming his comments were misrepresented and were not meant to offend anyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025