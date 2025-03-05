Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Kejriwal's Punjab Visit Stirs Controversy

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Punjab, suggesting Kejriwal aims to strengthen AAP's position amid speculation over his potential move to the Rajya Sabha. BJP and others criticized the treatment and security provided for Kejriwal, labeling it an improper use of public funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:07 IST
Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, on Wednesday, derided Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Punjab, stating he had predicted Kejriwal's post-election moves. "During election campaigns, I said he would head to Punjab after Delhi's loss. Now, he might aim to become a Rajya Sabha MP or Punjab's Chief Minister," Verma remarked.

Adding fuel to the fire, BJP spokesperson RP Singh accused the Punjab government of offering undue 'VIP' treatment to Kejriwal, who holds neither legislative nor executive positions. Singh vehemently stated, "Punjab will, like Delhi, reject Kejriwal's ambitions in the near term."

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the chorus of criticism, lambasting what he claimed was a misuse of public funds on Kejriwal's security detail during his Punjab visit. "The excessive security expenditure raises questions, undermining Kejriwal's common man image," Sirsa said, insinuating ulterior political motives.

Kejriwal's visit to Hoshiarpur, Punjab, occurred under high security as AAP seeks to cement its foothold before the elections. Speculation about Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha ambitions intensified as AAP's Sanjeev Arora announced his candidacy for the Ludhiana West by-election, following MLA Gurpreet Gogi's death.

AAP MP Sanjeev Arora hinted that Punjab's AAP MPs would relinquish their Rajya Sabha seats for Kejriwal if needed, though Kejriwal has shown no interest. Despite rumors, AAP's official stance remains that Kejriwal has not pursued Rajya Sabha membership, yet Arora's potential win might open an RS seat for AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

