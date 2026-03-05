Sachin Pilot Questions Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Candidacy
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot voiced skepticism about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's bid for the Rajya Sabha, suggesting external pressure. Pilot highlighted Kumar's history of shifting stances and questioned the impact of his decision on Bihar and the influence of the BJP in the state.
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has raised doubts about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to contest for the Rajya Sabha. Pilot suggests that Kumar may have made the decision under pressure, questioning whether it was a voluntary move or a reluctant one.
Pilot emphasized Kumar's history of frequently changing his position, pointing out that the Chief Minister seems to be heading to Delhi while political developments unfold in Bihar without public clarity.
The Congress leader questioned the implications of Kumar's move, especially concerning the potential influence of the BJP in Bihar, and suggested that had Kumar announced his Rajya Sabha intentions earlier, the state's assembly election outcome could have been different.
