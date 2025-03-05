Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Idolization of Aurangzeb

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for glorifying Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. He accused the party of straying from India's cultural heritage and socialist leader Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia's principles. Adityanath urged the party to clarify its stance on venerating a ruler who attacked India's traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:53 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Idolization of Aurangzeb
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a ferocious critique against the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday, accusing it of glorifying the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb while neglecting India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Adityanath condemned the Samajwadi Party for considering Aurangzeb as its role model, despite Aurangzeb's own father Shah Jahan's negative remarks about him. This attack comes amid a growing controversy in Maharashtra over SP MLA Abu Azmi's remarks eulogizing the Mughal emperor.

The chief minister suggested that the Samajwadi Party has deviated from the socialist ideologies of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia. He called on the party to embrace India's cultural icons like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva and questioned why it venerates a ruler who imposed jizya tax and sought to Islamize India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025