Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Idolization of Aurangzeb

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a ferocious critique against the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday, accusing it of glorifying the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb while neglecting India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Adityanath condemned the Samajwadi Party for considering Aurangzeb as its role model, despite Aurangzeb's own father Shah Jahan's negative remarks about him. This attack comes amid a growing controversy in Maharashtra over SP MLA Abu Azmi's remarks eulogizing the Mughal emperor.

The chief minister suggested that the Samajwadi Party has deviated from the socialist ideologies of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia. He called on the party to embrace India's cultural icons like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva and questioned why it venerates a ruler who imposed jizya tax and sought to Islamize India.

(With inputs from agencies.)