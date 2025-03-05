Kerala CM Questions Congress's Stance Against BJP

In a bold assertion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress party of facilitating the BJP's ascent to power, challenging their assertion of being the primary opposition force. He urged parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to reevaluate their alliances, particularly their support for Congress, as local elections loom.

Vijayan's statements, issued ahead of the CPI(M) state conference in Kollam, were met with immediate backlash. Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, staunchly refuted his claims, maintaining that the party has steadfastly opposed the BJP's policies, citing their track record of challenging BJP-led governance.

Highlighting what he views as strategic errors, Vijayan pointed to Congress's failures in recent assembly elections as indicative of their flawed approach. Despite internal criticisms, he argued that genuine secular parties should distrust the current Congress strategy, suggesting a potential realignment of political forces in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)