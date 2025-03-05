Kerala CM Questions Congress's Stance Against BJP
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Congress for allegedly aiding the BJP's rise to power, challenging their claim of being the sole opposition force. He urges opposition parties, like the IUML, to reconsider their alliance with Congress. Meanwhile, Congress denies these allegations, asserting their consistent opposition to the BJP.
- Country:
- India
In a bold assertion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress party of facilitating the BJP's ascent to power, challenging their assertion of being the primary opposition force. He urged parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to reevaluate their alliances, particularly their support for Congress, as local elections loom.
Vijayan's statements, issued ahead of the CPI(M) state conference in Kollam, were met with immediate backlash. Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, staunchly refuted his claims, maintaining that the party has steadfastly opposed the BJP's policies, citing their track record of challenging BJP-led governance.
Highlighting what he views as strategic errors, Vijayan pointed to Congress's failures in recent assembly elections as indicative of their flawed approach. Despite internal criticisms, he argued that genuine secular parties should distrust the current Congress strategy, suggesting a potential realignment of political forces in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Kerala
- Congress
- BJP
- IUML
- political strategy
- Alliance
- CPI(M)
- Opposition
- Secular
ALSO READ
ACCC Backs Virgin-Qatar Airways Alliance, Promising More Air Travel Options
Qatar-India Economic Alliance: A Growth Trajectory Under Free Trade Talks
Global Headlines: Political Moves and Shifting Alliances
Uniqus Consultech and Cranium AI Forge Strategic Alliance for AI Risk Management
Servotech and Watt & Well Forge Alliance for EV Component Manufacturing