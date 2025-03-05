Left Menu

Kerala CM Questions Congress's Stance Against BJP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Congress for allegedly aiding the BJP's rise to power, challenging their claim of being the sole opposition force. He urges opposition parties, like the IUML, to reconsider their alliance with Congress. Meanwhile, Congress denies these allegations, asserting their consistent opposition to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:23 IST
Kerala CM Questions Congress's Stance Against BJP
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress party of facilitating the BJP's ascent to power, challenging their assertion of being the primary opposition force. He urged parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to reevaluate their alliances, particularly their support for Congress, as local elections loom.

Vijayan's statements, issued ahead of the CPI(M) state conference in Kollam, were met with immediate backlash. Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, staunchly refuted his claims, maintaining that the party has steadfastly opposed the BJP's policies, citing their track record of challenging BJP-led governance.

Highlighting what he views as strategic errors, Vijayan pointed to Congress's failures in recent assembly elections as indicative of their flawed approach. Despite internal criticisms, he argued that genuine secular parties should distrust the current Congress strategy, suggesting a potential realignment of political forces in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025