Left Menu

Rising Tariffs Challenge Adidas: CEO Bjorn Gulden Speaks Out

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden discusses the potential impact of U.S. tariffs on imports, warning of rising prices and decreased consumer spending. While China's contributions are minimal, concerns over potential tariffs on Vietnam remain. Gulden emphasizes the need for quick adaptation to changing levy landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Herzogenaurach | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:14 IST
Rising Tariffs Challenge Adidas: CEO Bjorn Gulden Speaks Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden expressed concern on Wednesday over potential impacts of further U.S. tariffs on imports, forecasting higher consumer prices and reduced buying. These comments come as the company contends with elevated levies, instituted by former President Donald Trump's administration, on China, Canada, and Mexico.

Gulden highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the effects of potential U.S. tariffs on Vietnam, Adidas's leading production country. "If there are 25% duties coming and it is on more countries, inflation will go up and volumes will go down," he stated during a press briefing. Vietnam contributes 27% of the company's total production, outpacing Indonesia and China.

Additionally, Gulden downplayed the influence of increased U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, noting that less than 5% of U.S. products are manufactured in China. Adidas's capability to adapt swiftly to tariff changes remains a key focus for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

AI failures are predictable - and preventable

The WEIRD AI divide: Why some nations trust AI while others don’t

Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025