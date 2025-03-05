Mexico Considers Shifting Trade Alliances Amid U.S. Tariffs
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum is considering shifting trade alliances away from the U.S. after President Trump imposed tariffs on Mexican imports. If the tariffs persist, Mexico may partner with Canada and other nations. Sheinbaum is set to discuss potential retaliatory measures this Sunday.
Amidst escalating trade tensions, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum is contemplating a major shift in trade alliances following the U.S.'s decision to impose tariffs on Mexican imports. President Trump's 25% tariffs have led Mexico to consider alternatives beyond its southern neighbor.
Sheinbaum mentioned that discussions about potential new partnerships, possibly involving Canada, are on the horizon if the tariffs remain in place. This sentiment was expressed during her morning press conference, further highlighting the urgency of the situation.
Plans are underway for Sheinbaum to address these developments during a public event in Mexico City's downtown square, where she might also reveal retaliatory steps against the U.S., including imposing tariffs of their own.
