Haryana Congress Push for Stronger Leadership Amidst 'Save Constitution' Yatra Preparations

Haryana Congress leaders called for a strengthening of the party's organizational structure at state and district levels. Proposals included appointing a new CLP leader and organizing a 'Save Constitution' yatra. Criticisms were directed at current leadership, urging alignment with party ideologies and enhanced grassroots efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:55 IST
In a bid to revitalize its organizational structure, Haryana Congress leaders have declared the necessity of appointing a CLP leader and establishing dedicated bodies at state and district levels. Their call came during a meeting convened by the party's in-charge, B K Hariprasad, focused on planning the upcoming 'Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' yatra.

The meeting highlighted the prolonged absence of formalized state and district Congress formations, with leaders emphasizing the urgent need to bolster grass-roots efforts. Senior party figures like Capt Ajay Singh Yadav expressed the importance of appointing leadership that strictly adheres to party lines, indirectly critiquing the current PCC president Uday Bhan.

Additionally, plans for the state-wide 'Save Constitution' yatra were discussed. As per decisions from the Congress Working Committee meeting in Belagavi, this initiative aims to reinforce the organization's commitment to democratic values. B K Hariprasad affirmed the collective resolve to deliver on these strategic objectives.

