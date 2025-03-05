Haryana Congress Push for Stronger Leadership Amidst 'Save Constitution' Yatra Preparations

In a bid to revitalize its organizational structure, Haryana Congress leaders have declared the necessity of appointing a CLP leader and establishing dedicated bodies at state and district levels. Their call came during a meeting convened by the party's in-charge, B K Hariprasad, focused on planning the upcoming 'Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' yatra.

The meeting highlighted the prolonged absence of formalized state and district Congress formations, with leaders emphasizing the urgent need to bolster grass-roots efforts. Senior party figures like Capt Ajay Singh Yadav expressed the importance of appointing leadership that strictly adheres to party lines, indirectly critiquing the current PCC president Uday Bhan.

Additionally, plans for the state-wide 'Save Constitution' yatra were discussed. As per decisions from the Congress Working Committee meeting in Belagavi, this initiative aims to reinforce the organization's commitment to democratic values. B K Hariprasad affirmed the collective resolve to deliver on these strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)