PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:28 IST
Rajasthan Assembly adjourned briefly amid uproar over law and order issue in state
The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned for half an hour Thursday after Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House and raised slogans over the poor law and order situation in the state.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma aid that criminals and gangsters lodged in jails are conspiring to extort ransom from people outside and are threatening them.

He mentioned that in one such case, when a businessman pleaded for security, his request was only heard after three attempts. When the matter reached the District Superintendent of Police, the businessman was provided with security, but in return, a bill of Rs 76.17 lakh was sent.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully further said that the MP from Bharatpur had accused the police of illegal extortion, and a video regarding this had been released. However, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani did not allow him to speak further on the issue.

Demanding a response from the government on this matter, the Congress MLAs stood up from their seats. Later, they stormed into the well and shouted slogans. Amid the chaos, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for about half an hour.

