US amends Venezuela general license for certain bond transactions, Treasury says

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued an amended general license for certain transactions related to Petróleos de Venezuela 2020 8.5% bond, according to a notice posted on the department's website on Thursday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government have always rejected sanctions by the United States and others, saying they are illegitimate measures that amount to an "economic war" designed to cripple Venezuela. Maduro and his allies have cheered what they say is the country's resilience despite the measures, though they have historically blamed some economic hardships and shortages on sanctions.

