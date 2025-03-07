Left Menu

Controversy Over Karnataka Budget: Allegations of Muslim Appeasement

The BJP criticizes the Karnataka government's 2025-26 budget, accusing it of appeasing Muslims by allocating funds for Waqf properties and minority programs. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 150 crore for repairs and a Rs 1,000 crore minority development plan, prompting BJP's accusations of favoritism towards Muslims in the state.

Controversy Over Karnataka Budget: Allegations of Muslim Appeasement
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the BJP sharply criticized the Karnataka government's latest budget, labeling it as 'blatant appeasement' of the Muslim community. According to BJP spokesperson Anil Antony, the proposals appear to be influenced by Congress' 'new icon' Aurangzeb, a historical figure associated with Islamic governance.

The budget for 2025-26, presented by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, includes significant allocations for minority communities. This includes Rs 150 crore earmarked for the repair and renovation of Waqf properties and safeguarding Muslim burial grounds. Additionally, a Rs 1,000 crore outlay is planned for the Minority Colony Development Programme.

Anil Antony, speaking at the BJP headquarters, accused Congress of evolving into a modern version of Jinnah's Muslim League, criticizing the state government's alleged appeasement measures amid ongoing debates about the Waqf Act in Parliament. Antony called for a reversal of these decisions, questioning if appeasement efforts focus solely on the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

