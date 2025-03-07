Poland's Defense Spending Surge: A Constitutional Mandate
Polish President Andrzej Duda has proposed a constitutional amendment requiring at least 4% of the nation's GDP to be spent on defense. Poland is already leading NATO members in defense spending as a percentage of GDP, projecting an increase from 4.1% in 2024 to 4.7% in 2025.
In a significant move to bolster national security, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on Friday the submission of a constitutional amendment to the parliament speaker. The amendment mandates a minimum of 4% GDP allocation for defense spending.
Poland has emerged as the top spender among NATO members concerning defense, with plans to allocate 4.1% of its GDP in 2024, potentially rising to 4.7% by 2025. This initiative underscores Poland's commitment to maintaining robust defense capabilities.
By enshrining the spending in the constitution, the Polish government aims to ensure long-term investment in military capacities, reflecting its strategic priorities amid evolving geopolitical challenges.
