Poland's Defense Spending Surge: A Constitutional Mandate

In a significant move to bolster national security, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on Friday the submission of a constitutional amendment to the parliament speaker. The amendment mandates a minimum of 4% GDP allocation for defense spending.

Poland has emerged as the top spender among NATO members concerning defense, with plans to allocate 4.1% of its GDP in 2024, potentially rising to 4.7% by 2025. This initiative underscores Poland's commitment to maintaining robust defense capabilities.

By enshrining the spending in the constitution, the Polish government aims to ensure long-term investment in military capacities, reflecting its strategic priorities amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)