Poland's Defense Spending Surge: A Strategic Shift Towards National Security

Poland is set to enshrine a defense spending target of at least 4% of GDP into the constitution, with military training for all adult males as a precaution against Russian threats. The government plans to increase spending to 4.7% this year and considers 5% a future necessity amidst growing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:17 IST
In a decisive move to bolster national security, Poland's President Andrzej Duda has proposed enshrining a defense spending target of at least 4% of the country's GDP into the constitution. This initiative follows the heightened threat perceptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

The Polish government's defense spending reached 4.1% of GDP last year, with projections to increase this to 4.7% in the coming year. Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the necessity of escalating this figure to 5%, while also advocating for mandatory military training for all adult males.

During a press conference in Brussels, Duda urged NATO countries to raise their defense budgets to a minimum of 3% of GDP. Meanwhile, European Union leaders have backed increased defense expenditures. U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about NATO allies needing to contribute more only intensify the pressures for such commitments.

