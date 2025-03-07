Left Menu

Atishi to Energize AAP Presence with Goa Visit

AAP leader Atishi is set to visit Goa on March 10, inaugurating a party office and meeting with local core committee members. This visit marks her first after the party's electoral loss in Delhi, aiming to boost the morale and strategy of AAP's Goa unit.

Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is scheduled for a significant visit to Goa on March 10, where she aims to boost the morale of the party's local unit by inaugurating a new office in South Goa.

Amit Palekar, AAP's Goa president, confirmed that during her brief visit, Atishi, who was previously in charge of the party's efforts in Goa during the 2022 elections, will engage with key committee members to strategize future initiatives.

This visit comes on the heels of AAP's recent electoral setbacks in Delhi, positioning Atishi's appearance as a crucial step in revitalizing the party's presence and efforts in the coastal state.

