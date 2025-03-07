Left Menu

BJD Takes Stand Against Odisha Government Over Panchayati Raj Divas Date Shift

The BJD has protested against the Odisha government's decision to change the date of Panchayati Raj Divas, originally set on Biju Patnaik's birthday, March 5, to April 24. The party urged the Governor to overturn the decision, emphasizing the former CM's legacy and contributions.

Biju Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJD created uproar in the Odisha Assembly, demanding the reversal of a government decision to move Panchayati Raj Divas from Biju Patnaik's birthday, March 5, to April 24. They argued this change disrespects the legacy of the former Chief Minister.

The party members, in a show of protest, walked to Raj Bhavan from the Assembly to submit a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. They requested his intervention to restore the original date, linking the celebration to Patnaik's contributions to the state's industrialization and Panchayati Raj system.

Despite long-standing traditions honoring Patnaik since 1993, the government issued an executive order notifying the change. BJD accused this move of having political motives, aiming to undermine Patnaik's legacy, while the BJP stated the BJD misused his name politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

