BJD Takes Stand Against Odisha Government Over Panchayati Raj Divas Date Shift

The opposition BJD created uproar in the Odisha Assembly, demanding the reversal of a government decision to move Panchayati Raj Divas from Biju Patnaik's birthday, March 5, to April 24. They argued this change disrespects the legacy of the former Chief Minister.

The party members, in a show of protest, walked to Raj Bhavan from the Assembly to submit a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. They requested his intervention to restore the original date, linking the celebration to Patnaik's contributions to the state's industrialization and Panchayati Raj system.

Despite long-standing traditions honoring Patnaik since 1993, the government issued an executive order notifying the change. BJD accused this move of having political motives, aiming to undermine Patnaik's legacy, while the BJP stated the BJD misused his name politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)