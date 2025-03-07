Haryana's Looming Challenges: Unemployment and Economic Strain

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has raised alarms over pressing issues in Haryana, notably unemployment and drug abuse, as the state prepares for its new budget session. Hooda emphasized that the government must fulfill its prior commitments to effectively tackle these challenges and improve the state's economy.

On the eve of the fiscal discussions, Hooda's observations were echoed by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who accentuated similar concerns, including law enforcement and the state's mounting debt. They urged the government to address these issues robustly in the new budget.

In response, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini concluded a two-day pre-budget consultation, promising a budget that fosters statewide prosperity. The session saw valuable contributions from ministers, legislators, and officials, aiming to construct an inclusive financial plan for 2025-26 in alignment with public aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)