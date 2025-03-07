Left Menu

Haryana's Looming Challenges: Unemployment and Economic Strain

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda expressed concerns over Haryana's struggles with unemployment and drug abuse. As the state's budget session begins, opposition monitors the government's actions. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's pre-budget consultations aim to align the upcoming budget with residents' expectations and drive inclusivity and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:11 IST
Haryana's Looming Challenges: Unemployment and Economic Strain
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has raised alarms over pressing issues in Haryana, notably unemployment and drug abuse, as the state prepares for its new budget session. Hooda emphasized that the government must fulfill its prior commitments to effectively tackle these challenges and improve the state's economy.

On the eve of the fiscal discussions, Hooda's observations were echoed by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who accentuated similar concerns, including law enforcement and the state's mounting debt. They urged the government to address these issues robustly in the new budget.

In response, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini concluded a two-day pre-budget consultation, promising a budget that fosters statewide prosperity. The session saw valuable contributions from ministers, legislators, and officials, aiming to construct an inclusive financial plan for 2025-26 in alignment with public aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025