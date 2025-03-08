Southern States Fear Loss of Representation With Proposed Delimitation

Concerns are mounting as Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed fears that a proposed delimitation could reduce Southern states' representation in the Lok Sabha by 26 seats. Chidambaram highlighted that this redrawing of constituencies, frozen in 1971 and set for change post-2026, threatens to diminish the voice of Southern states in parliament.

He emphasized that as Northern states with growing populations stand to gain more seats, Southern states, which have stabilized their populations, face marginalization. Chidambaram pointed out that reassigning seats based on the current population would result in Southern states losing significant political influence.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for a united political front to combat this potential 'assault on federalism.' He invited representatives from various parties to a Joint Action Committee meeting, scheduled for March 22, 2025, in Chennai, to strategize on opposing the proposed changes in representation.

