Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Voyage to Mauritius

India and Mauritius are poised to enhance their bilateral relationship with the signing of several cooperation agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming two-day visit. This strategic visit underscores the nations' commitment to fortifying ties in crucial sectors like capacity building and trade, while also addressing cross-border financial crimes.

Prime Minister Modi's trip coincides with Mauritius's national-day celebrations on March 12, where he will be the chief guest. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the significance of these agreements, which aim to invigorate bilateral trade and support small and medium enterprises, reinforcing the partnership that has flourished over the past decade.

With Indian-origin individuals constituting a significant portion of Mauritius's population, India remains a pivotal partner. In the 2022-2023 financial year, trade between the countries exceeded USD 554 million, reflecting continued growth. This visit is poised to set the stage for future economic engagement and collaboration in various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)