Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Voyage to Mauritius

India and Mauritius are set to boost cooperation through new agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Modi will attend Mauritius's national-day celebrations as the chief guest. The visit will strengthen ties in areas such as trade, capacity building, and tackling cross-border financial crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:17 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Voyage to Mauritius
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Mauritius are poised to enhance their bilateral relationship with the signing of several cooperation agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming two-day visit. This strategic visit underscores the nations' commitment to fortifying ties in crucial sectors like capacity building and trade, while also addressing cross-border financial crimes.

Prime Minister Modi's trip coincides with Mauritius's national-day celebrations on March 12, where he will be the chief guest. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the significance of these agreements, which aim to invigorate bilateral trade and support small and medium enterprises, reinforcing the partnership that has flourished over the past decade.

With Indian-origin individuals constituting a significant portion of Mauritius's population, India remains a pivotal partner. In the 2022-2023 financial year, trade between the countries exceeded USD 554 million, reflecting continued growth. This visit is poised to set the stage for future economic engagement and collaboration in various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025