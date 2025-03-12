Duterte's ICC Trial Looms Amid Arrest and Flight Delays

The international community is closely watching the evolving situation surrounding former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who was arrested in Manila. His arrest is significant as he faces charges related to his controversial anti-drug campaign that resulted in thousands of deaths.

Flight tracking service Flightradar 24 reported a delay in the plane carrying Duterte to The Hague for trial, following a layover in Dubai where Duterte received medical attention. His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, also flew to Amsterdam, though her intentions remain unclear.

The trial would make Duterte the first Asian former head of state to be tried at the ICC. His legal team is preparing to assess options as his daughter Veronica plans a habeas corpus filing, aiming to bring him back to the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)