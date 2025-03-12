Left Menu

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Saga: Political Allegations and Investigations

BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed the Karnataka gold smuggling case has reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's doorstep. Actress Ranya Rao faces accusations of smuggling gold from Dubai, with political implications involving Congress leaders. Investigations continue under central and state authorities, focusing on misuse of airport courtesy services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:28 IST
BJP Co-incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao has taken a political turn, as Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya alleged its connection to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Malviya, in a social media post, shared a picture of Rao with Siddaramaiah, implicating the Congress in what he termed the 'Congress Gold Field' scandal.

In response, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad refuted these claims, asserting no involvement from the state government. Arshad emphasized that the Central Bureau of Investigation, rather than the state, is probing the case, thus ensuring impartiality and transparency in the investigation.

The investigation, led by Karnataka's Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, now centers on the misuse of airport courtesy services attributed to Rao. Detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Rao faces allegations of illegally transporting 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. The case's political reverberations continue to unfold amidst ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

