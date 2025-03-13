Left Menu

Calls to Reform UK Law on Display of African Ancestral Remains

British lawmakers, NGOs, and researchers urge the UK to address a 'legislative vacuum' permitting the display of African ancestral remains from the colonial era. They seek legal reforms to prevent the sale and unauthorized exhibition of these remains and push for a national restitution policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:04 IST
British lawmakers and non-governmental organizations are urging the government to address what they call a 'legislative vacuum' that allows the display of African ancestral remains in museums and institutions. The remains, taken during colonial times, are the subject of renewed calls for repatriation.

The movement seeks to return African ancestral remains, such as those of the Ekoi people, to their countries of origin, highlighting recent incidents where such remains were put up for auction. Critics, including Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, argue these human artifacts should not be commodified.

Proposals include amending the Human Tissues Act 2004 to prohibit unconsented displays and create a national restitution body. The UK government is set to discuss these proposals, with lawmakers pushing for immediate action to honor the dignity of these remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

