Rising Tensions: Protest Over Tushar Gandhi's Bold Remarks on RSS in Kerala

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was met with protests from RSS-BJP workers after making critical remarks about the RSS in Kerala.

The protests took place after Gandhi attended the unveiling of a statue in Neyyattinkara, where he warned against what he sees as the insidious threat of the RSS in the state.

While tension escalated with BJP-RSS workers blocking his car, Gandhi left the event unwavering in his position, as Congress leaders condemned the protest as an affront to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)