Rising Tensions: Protest Over Tushar Gandhi's Bold Remarks on RSS in Kerala

Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson, faced protests from RSS-BJP workers after criticizing the RSS in Kerala. Despite tension, Gandhi remained firm on his stance, voicing concerns about divisive forces in the state. Congress supported Gandhi, condemning the protest as an insult to Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:49 IST
Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was met with protests from RSS-BJP workers after making critical remarks about the RSS in Kerala.

The protests took place after Gandhi attended the unveiling of a statue in Neyyattinkara, where he warned against what he sees as the insidious threat of the RSS in the state.

While tension escalated with BJP-RSS workers blocking his car, Gandhi left the event unwavering in his position, as Congress leaders condemned the protest as an affront to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

