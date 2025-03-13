Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes CM Yogi as 'Tees Maar Khan' Amid Rising Tensions

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, calling him 'Tees Maar Khan'. Yadav's remarks followed the government's decision to cover mosques with tarpaulins before Holi to ensure peace. He expressed hope for justice from the Supreme Court against government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:13 IST
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing criticism, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav labeled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as 'Tees Maar Khan', accusing him of an affinity for the number thirty. This jibe comes in response to the state's decision to shroud mosques with tarpaulin sheets ahead of Holi, aimed at sustaining communal harmony.

Yadav emphasized the legacy of communal unity, underlining how people from different communities have always celebrated festivals together. He wished everyone a joyous Holi, hoping for the continued prosperity of India's Ganga-Yamuna cultural ethos, fostering unity and brotherhood across communities.

The SP chief criticized the state government's disregard for Supreme Court directives on demolition activities. He expressed optimism for justice, while censuring the BJP's governance, predicting their electoral defeat in the 2027 state elections, and accusing the ruling party of unemployment mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

