Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes CM Yogi as 'Tees Maar Khan' Amid Rising Tensions

In a scathing criticism, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav labeled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as 'Tees Maar Khan', accusing him of an affinity for the number thirty. This jibe comes in response to the state's decision to shroud mosques with tarpaulin sheets ahead of Holi, aimed at sustaining communal harmony.

Yadav emphasized the legacy of communal unity, underlining how people from different communities have always celebrated festivals together. He wished everyone a joyous Holi, hoping for the continued prosperity of India's Ganga-Yamuna cultural ethos, fostering unity and brotherhood across communities.

The SP chief criticized the state government's disregard for Supreme Court directives on demolition activities. He expressed optimism for justice, while censuring the BJP's governance, predicting their electoral defeat in the 2027 state elections, and accusing the ruling party of unemployment mismanagement.

