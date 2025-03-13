Left Menu

BJP Assures Delivery Amid AAP's Protest over 'Failed' LPG Promise

Amid protests by the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP's Manoj Tiwari assures that Delhi's government will honor all of Prime Minister Modi's promises, including free LPG cylinders. AAP criticizes BJP as a 'jumla' party for unmet commitments, while BJP pledges future fulfillment based on budgetary constraints.

BJP Assures Delivery Amid AAP's Protest over 'Failed' LPG Promise
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political confrontation in New Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not delivering free LPG cylinders as promised in the lead-up to elections. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reassured citizens that the promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be fulfilled by the newly formed government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The protest, led by AAP leaders at the ITO, labeled the BJP as a 'jumla' party. Kuldeep Kumar of AAP criticized the BJP for failing to provide the promised free cylinders and cash benefits to the people of Delhi. He claimed, "Holi is here, yet the guarantees remain unfulfilled."

Facing the accusations, BJP's state president Virendra Sachdeva responded by pledging that all commitments in the BJP's Sankalp Patra will be achieved, blaming procedural financial restrictions for the delay. He accused AAP of making deceitful promises, predicting that their political fallout would soon eclipse that experienced by the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

