Left Menu

Former Airbus CEO Urges Europe to Focus on Robotic Drones for Security

Tom Enders, former Airbus CEO, urges Europe to prioritize new technologies like robotic drones over large arms projects. He stresses the importance of agility in response to potential threats from Russia. Enders advocates for innovation in the defense sector, emphasizing the need for intelligent systems and private investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:59 IST
Former Airbus CEO Urges Europe to Focus on Robotic Drones for Security

Former Airbus CEO Tom Enders has called on Europe to redirect its focus from major arms projects to innovative technologies. In a rare interview with Reuters, Enders emphasized the need for immediate action, citing the lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine.

Enders, who led Airbus through significant financial challenges, highlighted the importance of utilizing robotic drones to bolster security. He pointed out the urgency of demonstrating Europe's capability within a three to five-year window, given potential threats from Russia.

Alongside this push for innovation, Enders noted the growing interest from private investors in defense, indicating a shift in the financial landscape. His stance contrasts with calls for prioritizing existing projects like the Future Combat Air System.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025