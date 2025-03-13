Former Airbus CEO Urges Europe to Focus on Robotic Drones for Security

Former Airbus CEO Tom Enders has called on Europe to redirect its focus from major arms projects to innovative technologies. In a rare interview with Reuters, Enders emphasized the need for immediate action, citing the lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine.

Enders, who led Airbus through significant financial challenges, highlighted the importance of utilizing robotic drones to bolster security. He pointed out the urgency of demonstrating Europe's capability within a three to five-year window, given potential threats from Russia.

Alongside this push for innovation, Enders noted the growing interest from private investors in defense, indicating a shift in the financial landscape. His stance contrasts with calls for prioritizing existing projects like the Future Combat Air System.

(With inputs from agencies.)