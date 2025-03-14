Political Earthquake: Jayant Patil's Speculated Crossover from NCP (SP)

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat has claimed that Jayant Patil, a senior NCP (SP) politician, is considering a switch to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. This move, if confirmed, could send shockwaves through Sharad Pawar's party.

Shirsat reiterated his past assertions on Thursday, highlighting Patil's purported dissatisfaction with the NCP (Sharad Pawar), indicating an 'earthquake' within the party as Patil might join Ajit Pawar's camp. The speculation arises amidst the political realignments following the NCP's split in 2023.

Despite his pivotal role as the NCP (SP) state president, Patil's recent statements and behavior suggest discontent. This has fueled rumors of potential defections, especially after the NCP (SP) recorded a disappointing performance in the last assembly elections, winning only 10 seats compared to NCP's 41.

(With inputs from agencies.)