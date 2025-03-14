Macron's Strategic Berlin Visit: European Talks with Scholz

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to travel to Berlin on Tuesday for a pivotal meeting with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This significant diplomatic engagement was confirmed by Scholz's spokesperson on Friday.

The leaders' discussions will primarily revolve around pressing European policy issues. This dialogue comes just days before the crucial EU leaders' summit in Brussels, underlining the importance of cohesive European strategies. Additionally, the evolving situation in Ukraine will form an integral part of their conversations.

This high-level meeting highlights the commitment of France and Germany in steering European policy amidst regional challenges. The outcome of their talks could shape the agenda for the upcoming summit and address pressing Ukraine developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)