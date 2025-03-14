Left Menu

Hamas Agrees to Release American-Israeli Hostages

Hamas has agreed to release an American-Israeli hostage along with the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity. The release timing is undisclosed as talks proceed in Doha to negotiate the next phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 16:54 IST
Hamas Agrees to Release American-Israeli Hostages
hostages
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Friday, Hamas announced its acceptance of a mediator's proposal to release one living American-Israeli hostage, along with the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity.

Hamas did not disclose the timing of the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies, nor did other countries involved in the agreement immediately verify the Hamas statement.

This development comes amid ongoing negotiations in Doha aimed at brokering the subsequent stages of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, following the conclusion of the first phase two weeks ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025