Hamas Agrees to Release American-Israeli Hostages

On Friday, Hamas announced its acceptance of a mediator's proposal to release one living American-Israeli hostage, along with the bodies of four dual-national hostages who died in captivity.

Hamas did not disclose the timing of the release of soldier Edan Alexander and the four bodies, nor did other countries involved in the agreement immediately verify the Hamas statement.

This development comes amid ongoing negotiations in Doha aimed at brokering the subsequent stages of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, following the conclusion of the first phase two weeks ago.

