Political Turmoil Unfolds as New Bulgarian Parliament is Sworn In

Bulgaria's parliament experienced a shift as new lawmakers were sworn in after a partial recount of the early October general election.

The recount, ordered by the Constitutional Court, altered the legislative makeup, introducing new dynamics into the fragmented political landscape of the country. The nationalist and pro-Russian Velichie party, initially missing the 4% barrier by a narrow margin, gained 10 seats.

Determining the power balance, the current coalition government's support shrinks, raising concerns about Bulgaria's upcoming euro area plans amid accusations of chaos and conspiracy.

