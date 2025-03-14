Political Turmoil Unfolds as New Bulgarian Parliament is Sworn In
Bulgaria's parliament welcomed new lawmakers following a partial recount of October's election, increasing nationalist and pro-Russian Velichie's representation. The country's fragmented political landscape may face destabilization amid ongoing political crises. The coalition government sees a decrease in support, potentially jeopardizing Bulgaria's euro area aspirations. Accusations of chaos and conspiracy intensify tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:02 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's parliament experienced a shift as new lawmakers were sworn in after a partial recount of the early October general election.
The recount, ordered by the Constitutional Court, altered the legislative makeup, introducing new dynamics into the fragmented political landscape of the country. The nationalist and pro-Russian Velichie party, initially missing the 4% barrier by a narrow margin, gained 10 seats.
Determining the power balance, the current coalition government's support shrinks, raising concerns about Bulgaria's upcoming euro area plans amid accusations of chaos and conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A-League's Ramadan Pause Empowers Muslim Players
AI-Powered Robots Poised to Revolutionize Elderly Care in Japan
India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence
New Stars Shine in 'The Rings of Power' as Filming Begins at Shepperton
Crisis at the Crossroads: Migrant Struggles in Central America