Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks on Kursk Region Tensions: Trump and Putin's Stance

In a statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured the safety of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region if they surrender, urging Ukrainian authorities to disarm their forces. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Putin to spare the troops and expressed optimism about the potential end to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:19 IST
Diplomatic Talks on Kursk Region Tensions: Trump and Putin's Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered assurances on Friday for the safety of Ukrainian troops stationed in the Kursk region, provided they agree to surrender. Addressing the Russian Security Council, Putin stressed the necessity for Ukrainian authorities to order their troops to lay down arms.

On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump made an appeal to President Putin, urging restraint in dealing with the Ukrainian soldiers currently being pushed back in the Kursk region. Trump highlighted the possibility of ending hostilities, suggesting a 'very good chance' for resolution.

The situation in the Kursk region remains tense as diplomatic talks unfold, with global attention on the actions and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by U.S. influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025