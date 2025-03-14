Diplomatic Talks on Kursk Region Tensions: Trump and Putin's Stance

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered assurances on Friday for the safety of Ukrainian troops stationed in the Kursk region, provided they agree to surrender. Addressing the Russian Security Council, Putin stressed the necessity for Ukrainian authorities to order their troops to lay down arms.

On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump made an appeal to President Putin, urging restraint in dealing with the Ukrainian soldiers currently being pushed back in the Kursk region. Trump highlighted the possibility of ending hostilities, suggesting a 'very good chance' for resolution.

The situation in the Kursk region remains tense as diplomatic talks unfold, with global attention on the actions and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by U.S. influence.

