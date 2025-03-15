Trump's Quest for a Pristine Capital

US President Donald Trump has taken decisive steps to beautify Washington DC, particularly in anticipation of visits from international dignitaries like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citing concerns about the aesthetic image of the nation's capital, Trump has pressed for the removal of tents and graffiti near federal buildings.

Speaking at the Department of Justice, Trump emphasized his commitment to a crime-free, clean capital. He lauded Washington's Mayor Muriel Bowser for her efforts in this ongoing cleanup initiative, which aims to transform the city into a world-renowned location for its safety and beauty.

Trump assured that the city's facelift is in tandem with his broader policy goals, emphasizing the lack of crime and enhanced urban conditions as key outcomes. Foreign leaders including Modi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron have already been hosted, part of Trump's second term initiative to strengthen global relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)