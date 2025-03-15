Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan: Sanatan Champion and Political Trailblazer

Pawan Kalyan, founder of the Janasena party, marked its 11th formation day by declaring his commitment to the Sanatan ideology. He highlighted the party's resilience and recent electoral success while advocating for unity in diversity and calling for true secularism in India.

Pawan Kalyan, the dynamic founder of the Janasena party, celebrated the 11th anniversary of the party's formation by asserting his dedication to the Sanatan ideology. He proudly recounted the party's resilience against numerous challenges and its impressive entry into the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a large crowd in East Godavari district, Kalyan highlighted his aim to cultivate 100 influential leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He emphasized his staunch support for the TDP and its leaders, CM N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, while dismissing allegations of shifting ideologies.

Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician, also weighed in on national issues, including the need for language diversity to uphold India's integrity and a call for true secularism over what he termed 'pseudo-secularism'. His discourse further covered debates on delimitation, reflecting his comprehensive political vision.

