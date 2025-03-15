Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Congress Spokesperson's Arrest in Assam

Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh's arrest in Assam has sparked allegations from party leader Gaurav Gogoi against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi accuses the state government of misusing the police force, drawing Union Home Minister Amit Shah into the controversy during his visit to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent arrest of Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh in Assam has ignited a political controversy, with allegations aimed at the state government.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of exploiting the police force for political purposes.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Assam, Gogoi questions his awareness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

