Peace and Progress: Amit Shah Hails Assam's Transformation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised PM Modi for restoring peace and advancing development in Assam. With significant infrastructure projects and peace accords, the state is witnessing reduced insurgency and increased investment, including a new semiconductor unit. Shah inaugurated phase one of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating phase one of the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for reinstating peace and developing infrastructure in Assam. Shah claimed over 10,000 youths have chosen peace over arms, with the state seeing substantial investments.
The home minister highlighted the significant Rs 27,000 crore investment in a new semiconductor unit and talks of more infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Shah emphasized that Assam, once synonymous with violence, is now ready to be a hub for job seekers across the nation.
The BJP-led government has signed several peace accords and resolved boundary disputes, marking a stark transformation from the Congress era. Shah, recalling his own experience with agitation in Assam, referred to the state as a model of progress, underpinned by a shift towards people-focused policing.
