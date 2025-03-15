Left Menu

Peace and Progress: Amit Shah Hails Assam's Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised PM Modi for restoring peace and advancing development in Assam. With significant infrastructure projects and peace accords, the state is witnessing reduced insurgency and increased investment, including a new semiconductor unit. Shah inaugurated phase one of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:20 IST
Peace and Progress: Amit Shah Hails Assam's Transformation
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating phase one of the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for reinstating peace and developing infrastructure in Assam. Shah claimed over 10,000 youths have chosen peace over arms, with the state seeing substantial investments.

The home minister highlighted the significant Rs 27,000 crore investment in a new semiconductor unit and talks of more infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Shah emphasized that Assam, once synonymous with violence, is now ready to be a hub for job seekers across the nation.

The BJP-led government has signed several peace accords and resolved boundary disputes, marking a stark transformation from the Congress era. Shah, recalling his own experience with agitation in Assam, referred to the state as a model of progress, underpinned by a shift towards people-focused policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025