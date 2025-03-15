Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Ukraine and the Strategic Struggles in Kursk and Sumy

Ukrainian troops resist Russian and North Korean forces in Kursk and face potential attacks in Sumy. Zelenskiy warns of Moscow's force buildup, highlighting Russia's ongoing military aggression. Putin supports Trump's ceasefire proposal, yet conflict extends. Fighting near Pokrovsk stabilizes, with Ukraine deploying new long-range missiles.

Updated: 15-03-2025 17:27 IST
Ukrainian forces are maintaining their defense against Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region. However, they are now facing the threat of a new offensive in the northeast Sumy region, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

As Russian forces inch closer to displacing Ukrainian troops from their foothold in the western Russian region, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that thousands were "completely surrounded." On social media, Zelenskiy assured that Kyiv's forces remain unencircled in Kursk, despite Moscow's military buildup near Sumy signaling an imminent attack.

Zelenskiy stressed the need for international awareness of Russia's plans under President Putin, even as Putin showed conditional support for Trump's proposed 30-day ceasefire on Thursday. The conflict persists, with fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk reportedly stabilized, as Ukraine leverages its newly developed long-range missiles.

