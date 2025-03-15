Bangladesh's Political Crossroads: Reforms, Elections, and Global Concerns

Bangladesh's political landscape is at a crucial juncture as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called for the expeditious conduct of national elections after essential electoral reforms. During a roundtable with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the BNP underscored the need for a quick transition facilitated by interim government changes.

Guterres' visit, focusing on both political reforms and the humanitarian crisis, included a stop in Cox's Bazar, where he scrutinized the dire conditions faced by over a million Rohingya refugees. The UN chief emphasized the global responsibility in maintaining humanitarian aid levels, describing recent cuts as unjustifiable.

The political turbulence followed the student-led ousting of Sheikh Hasina's regime last year, leading to the BNP's ascendancy as the main political party. However, there is a looming fear of extended interim governance, which could trigger uncertainties given the rising influence of far-right groups.

