Ukrainian forces continue to hold the line against Russian and North Korean military pressures in Russia's Kursk region. As President Zelenskiy warns of potential strikes on Ukraine's northeast Sumy, analysts suggest Moscow aims to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

Zelenskiy, updated by military chiefs, rejected claims of encirclement but noted Russian troops gathering near Sumy. Russian President Putin expressed conditional support for a 30-day ceasefire suggested by U.S. President Trump, as British PM Starmer urged increased pressure on Moscow.

On the military front, Kyiv celebrated the stabilization near Pokrovsk and the successful deployment of a new "long Neptune" missile. The missile, with a range of 1,000km, reflects Ukraine's strategy to amplify its domestic defense production amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)