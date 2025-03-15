Left Menu

Uniting Against Islamophobia: A Call for Collective Action

Anand Teltumbde emphasizes the need for a strong, sustainable strategy to combat rising Islamophobia, highlighted during an event by SIO Maharashtra. He and others, including human rights and political activists, call for legal interventions and political cooperation to foster harmony and counter hate in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:03 IST
Lack of coordinated efforts to address Islamophobia has surfaced as a major concern, according to human rights activist Anand Teltumbde. Speaking at an 'iftar' event organized by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) Maharashtra south zone, Teltumbde stressed the urgent need for a strong and sustainable collective strategy.

March 15, designated by the UN as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, underscores the growing threat of anti-Muslim sentiments. Teltumbde, a keen observer of caste dynamics in India, remarked on the increasing boldness of anti-Muslim actions since 2014, calling for a comprehensive strategy to tackle this issue.

Other speakers, including Nadeem Khan and Saleem Khan, emphasized the necessity for legal interventions and the political backing that often fuels such sentiments. Simab Khan, president of SIO Maharashtra south zone, urged alliances among political and social organizations to combat hatred, reaffirming SIO's commitment to fostering a peaceful and inclusive Maharashtra.

