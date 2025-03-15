Left Menu

Western Allies Rally to Support Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

Western allies, led by British PM Keir Starmer, are preparing to support Ukraine if a ceasefire with Russia is reached. In a virtual meeting, global leaders committed to pressuring Russia and backing a potential peace deal. NATO and Ukraine emphasize the need for security assurances.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Western allies, aside from the United States, are ramping up efforts to support Ukraine as ceasefire talks with Russia continue. Defense leaders are set to solidify strategies next week to aid Ukraine should an agreement be achieved.

Starmer led a virtual discussion with over two dozen global leaders, including those from Germany, France, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to amplify pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Though Russia has shown some receptiveness to the proposal, conditions remain rigid.

The meeting reinforced the coalition's dedication to sustaining military aid to Ukraine and imposing economic constraints on Russia to undermine its military capacity. Starmer stressed the necessity of continued diplomatic engagement with the U.S. and the implementation of robust security measures to deter further Russian aggression.

