Controversy Sparks in Telangana: BJP Slams Osmania University for Banning Protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ramchander Rao, on Sunday condemned the recent ban on agitations, dharnas, and demonstrations at Osmania University in Telangana, labeling it as an 'undeclared emergency' enforced by the state government.

Rao criticized the government's directive to Osmania University, which prohibits gatherings and demonstrations on campus—a place historically significant for student-led movements that contributed to the formation of the state of Telangana. He accused the government of attempting to silence student demands concerning employment and other pressing issues.

In response to disruptions cited by university authorities, the decision aims to curb unauthorized entries and ensure the smooth functioning of the institution. The university has warned that individuals involved in these banned activities would face serious consequences, urging stakeholders with valid grievances to follow proper channels for resolution.

