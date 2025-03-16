Yediyurappa Confident of BJP's Comeback Amid Factional Rift

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa expressed confidence in the party's potential return to power in Karnataka, despite internal tensions. He stated the atmosphere is favorable for the BJP's success, urging party unity amid a growing factional rift.

The former chief minister emphasized collective effort, dismissing the notion of offering advice against the faction led by MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi. These members have openly criticized state BJP president B Y Vijayendra's leadership, accusing him of aligning interests with the ruling Congress.

Yediyurappa did not comment on Yatnal's actions but criticized the Congress for its governance, claiming that their unfulfilled promises and inadequate development highlight administrative failures. He remarked on the perceived neglect of north Karnataka in budget allocations compared to his tenure.

