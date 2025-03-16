Left Menu

'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do': Congress' March Against Unemployment in Bihar

The Congress in Bihar launched the 'pada-yatra' themed 'palayan roko naukri do' to address unemployment causing youth migration. Leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar criticized the ruling government's failure to provide jobs and alleged communal politics. The march aims to assert Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:15 IST
  • India

The Congress in Bihar embarked on a state-wide 'pada-yatra' under the theme 'palayan roko naukri do', drawing attention to the acute unemployment crisis forcing mass youth migration.

Notable figures like AICC's Krishna Allavaru, state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar commenced the march from West Champaran, invoking Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

Kanhaiya Kumar criticized the NDA government's job policies, alleging exam malpractices and pension denial. He accused the BJP of divisive politics, stating, 'Government fails in essentials like education, health, and jobs, leading to societal divide.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

