'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do': Congress' March Against Unemployment in Bihar

The Congress in Bihar embarked on a state-wide 'pada-yatra' under the theme 'palayan roko naukri do', drawing attention to the acute unemployment crisis forcing mass youth migration.

Notable figures like AICC's Krishna Allavaru, state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar commenced the march from West Champaran, invoking Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

Kanhaiya Kumar criticized the NDA government's job policies, alleging exam malpractices and pension denial. He accused the BJP of divisive politics, stating, 'Government fails in essentials like education, health, and jobs, leading to societal divide.'

(With inputs from agencies.)