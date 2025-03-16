Left Menu

Peacekeeping Troops: Ukraine's Sovereign Decision Amidst Global Talks

France and Britain support Ukraine's sovereignty to host peacekeeping troops as part of a ceasefire with Russia. Macron emphasizes it's Kyiv's decision, while Russia opposes NATO forces in Ukraine. Meanwhile, aerial attacks continue between Russia and Ukraine as global talks for truce intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:16 IST
Peacekeeping Troops: Ukraine's Sovereign Decision Amidst Global Talks
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the decision to station peacekeeping troops in Ukraine should rest with Kyiv, dismissing Moscow's consent as necessary. This comes as Britain and France propose troop deployment as part of a ceasefire agreement with Russia, a plan Russia has challenged.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have been actively working to bolster military support for Ukraine amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for a peace deal with Russia. Macron highlighted that Ukraine, as a sovereign nation, has the right to request allied forces without needing Russia's approval.

Efforts by European and other nations to support a potential ceasefire are ongoing, while the conflict remains tense with continued aerial attacks. The deployment of peacekeeping forces could involve multiple nations, though details remain fluid as discussions progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025