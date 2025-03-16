Peacekeeping Troops: Ukraine's Sovereign Decision Amidst Global Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the decision to station peacekeeping troops in Ukraine should rest with Kyiv, dismissing Moscow's consent as necessary. This comes as Britain and France propose troop deployment as part of a ceasefire agreement with Russia, a plan Russia has challenged.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have been actively working to bolster military support for Ukraine amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for a peace deal with Russia. Macron highlighted that Ukraine, as a sovereign nation, has the right to request allied forces without needing Russia's approval.

Efforts by European and other nations to support a potential ceasefire are ongoing, while the conflict remains tense with continued aerial attacks. The deployment of peacekeeping forces could involve multiple nations, though details remain fluid as discussions progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)