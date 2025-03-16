CPI(M) Discusses 'Neo-Fascist' Concerns in BJP Governance Debate

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat has articulated the party's stance on the nuanced subject of 'neo-fascist characteristics' within the BJP government, introducing the term in their latest draft resolution. Despite the implications, Karat clarified that CPI(M) has not yet categorized the Modi administration or the Indian state as fascist or neo-fascist.

The note has drawn sharp criticism from the Kerala Congress, which accuses CPI(M) of showing leniency towards the BJP. Karat defends the communication, insisting it serves to enlighten party members on neo-fascism, a term used extensively for the first time in the party's documentation.

As the CPI(M) prepares for its party congress, the debate over neo-fascist trends in governance intensifies. The draft resolution underscores the BJP's Hindutva-corporate strategies, urging multi-faceted resistance, particularly within the cultural and ideological spheres where the battle is most pronounced.

