Osmania University Bans Protests, Sparking Political Criticism

Union Minister Kishan Reddy has voiced strong opposition against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, criticizing the decision to ban protests and processions at Osmania University, labeling it as an 'undemocratic' move. Reddy emphasized the institution's pivotal role during the freedom movement and the sacrifices made by students.

He highlighted that during the 1969 Telangana revolution, many Osmania University students were martyred. He accused the current government led by the TRS and KCR of stifling student activism, a trend now extended by Revanth Reddy's recent order against gatherings and protests on campus.

Osmania University authorities have cited disruption to academics and administration as the reason for prohibiting agitations, emphasizing that demonstrations have sometimes led to adverse effects on University operations, even raising security issues. The University has warned of serious actions against those violating these new directives while providing a formal grievance channel for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)