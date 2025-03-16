Left Menu

Trump's Envoy Anticipates Crucial Trump-Putin Dialogue

Steve Witkoff, a U.S. envoy, announced that President Donald Trump is expected to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon. Witkoff, after discussions with Putin in Moscow, expressed optimism about making significant strides towards ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Steve Witkoff

In a recent development, Steve Witkoff, an envoy for Donald Trump, announced a potential conversation between the U.S. and Russian leaders this week.

Following discussions in Moscow with President Putin that he described as 'positive,' Witkoff shared his optimism with CNN.

He emphasized the potential for substantial progress in resolving the three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

