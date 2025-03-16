Trump's Envoy Anticipates Crucial Trump-Putin Dialogue
Steve Witkoff, a U.S. envoy, announced that President Donald Trump is expected to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon. Witkoff, after discussions with Putin in Moscow, expressed optimism about making significant strides towards ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:53 IST
In a recent development, Steve Witkoff, an envoy for Donald Trump, announced a potential conversation between the U.S. and Russian leaders this week.
Following discussions in Moscow with President Putin that he described as 'positive,' Witkoff shared his optimism with CNN.
He emphasized the potential for substantial progress in resolving the three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Pushes for U.S. Tariff Exemption Amid Diplomatic Talks
Dramatic Oval Office Diplomacy: Trump, Zelenskyy Clash Over Ukraine War Strategies
Vietnam Clears Path for Starlink in Promising Trade Talks with U.S.
Turkey Reaffirms Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
EU's Deep Divide: Hungary Calls for Direct Russia Talks