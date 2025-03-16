Left Menu

Trump and Putin: Navigating Ceasefire Talks amid Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set for talks aimed at brokering a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The meeting marks their second conversation since Trump's recent term; both leaders had previously agreed to initiate talks to halt the war.

Trump

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled for a crucial dialogue this week, focusing on achieving a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, the meeting is highly anticipated as efforts to resolve the conflict intensify.

This conversation marks the second between the two leaders since Trump began his new term. In their initial call, both presidents committed to high-level discussions to end hostilities in Ukraine. Witkoff, in an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," expressed optimism about productive discussions, emphasizing recent progress.

Despite detractors like French President Emmanuel Macron expressing skepticism regarding Russia's intentions, Witkoff remains hopeful. He highlights personal experiences and meetings with Putin, suggesting constructive dialogues and indicating a possible path to a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

