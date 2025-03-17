India's Strategic Balancing Act: Navigating a Complex Geopolitical Landscape

In a recent address, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi discussed the challenges India faces as it seeks to assert its leadership amidst China's economic and strategic rise. Speaking at the Gen Bipin Rawat memorial lecture in Delhi, General Dwivedi cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' as an opportunity for India to establish its rightful place on the global stage.

Addressing regional security dynamics, General Dwivedi referenced China's close ties with Pakistan, describing it as a 'two-front threat.' He urged India to rethink its strategic approach, moving from traditional non-alignment to a more dynamic, multi-aligned stance that reflects the country's growing capabilities.

General Dwivedi emphasized the importance of a comprehensive deterrence strategy, incorporating diplomatic, economic, and technological elements alongside military strength. He stressed that in today's geopolitical landscape, technological prowess and data are crucial currencies, while also warning of the risks posed by the militarization of space led by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)